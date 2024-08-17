Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 17 Agosto 2024
Pakistan: Public Debt Increases by Rs68.9 Trillion in FY24

August 17, 2024_ Pakistan’s central government debt increased by Rs 68.9 trillion in FY24, recording a 14 percent increase. This increase includes...

17 agosto 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 17, 2024_ Pakistan’s central government debt increased by Rs 68.9 trillion in FY24, recording a 14 percent increase. This increase includes both domestic and external debt, with domestic debt increasing by Rs 4.1 trillion and external debt by Rs 2.5 trillion. The debt growth is attributed to a higher fiscal deficit and rupee devaluation. Additionally, the government spent Rs 16.94 billion on debt servicing during FY23-24, a 35 percent increase over the previous fiscal year. This is reported by Pakistan Today. This scenario highlights how export earnings are increasingly being absorbed into debt servicing, raising concerns about the country’s economic sustainability.

