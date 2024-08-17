Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 17 Agosto 2024
Pakistan: Public sector reforms to reduce government expenditure

August 17, 2024_ The Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms has recommended reducing 150,000 vacancies and outsourcing some functions to...

Pakistan: Public sector reforms to reduce government expenditure
17 agosto 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
August 17, 2024_ The Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms has recommended reducing 150,000 vacancies and outsourcing some functions to streamline the public sector. Closing 25 ministries and merging others to streamline resources were discussed at the meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. The Finance Ministry has been tasked with monitoring the budgets of other ministries, while a comprehensive plan for implementing the reforms is expected. This was reported by Pakistan Today. The reforms are aimed at improving the efficiency of the federal government and reducing public expenditure in a difficult economic environment.

