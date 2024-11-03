Pakistan: Punjab Chief Minister and Italian Ambassador Meet to Promote Investments

November 02, 2024_ Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met with Ambassador of Italy Marilina Armellin to discuss investment opportunities in Punjab, especially in the livestock sector and welfare projects. During the meeting, the Ambassador praised the hospitality of Lahorians and proposed increasing olive cultivation in Chakwal, an area known for its agriculture. Collaborations in tourism, textiles and handicrafts were also discussed, with the aim of transforming Pakistan-Italy ties into fruitful economic relations. The source of this news is nawaiwaqt.com.pk. Maryam Nawaz Sharif assured that the Punjab government will provide all possible support to Italian investors, stressing the importance of facilitating work visas and activating bilateral trade.