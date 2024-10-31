Pakistan: Punjab Chief Minister Proposes Collaboration With India To Fight Smog

October 31, 2024_ Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced plans to write to her Indian counterpart to propose joint efforts in the fight against smog. At a Diwali function, she also unveiled initiatives for minority communities, including issuing special identity cards and setting up a Virtual Minority Police. The Punjab government has also decided to implement a ‘Green Lockdown’ in Lahore to address the smog emergency, imposing construction bans and restrictions on transport, thenews.com.pk reported. Maryam Nawaz stressed the importance of ensuring the safety of minorities and has initiated projects to improve living conditions in their areas.