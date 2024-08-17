Pakistan: Punjab government cuts electricity tariffs for consumers

August 17, 2024_ Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has welcomed the historic reduction in electricity tariffs announced by the Punjab government. The decision includes a reduction of Rs 14 per unit for consumers who use up to 300 units per month. Sharif stressed the importance of public relief as a government policy objective, following the directions of Nawaz Sharif. The government is committed to continue providing support to the citizens, as reported by Pakistan Today. This initiative aims to reduce the economic burden on the citizens, in the context of increasing attention to the needs of the people.