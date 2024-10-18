Pakistan: Punjab govt bans public demonstrations in response to student and PTI protests

October 18, 2024_ The Punjab government has imposed a ban on all public gatherings and closed educational institutions in response to possible protests by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and students. The move comes amid rising tensions over protests against alleged sexual assault and constitutional changes. Authorities have arrested over 380 people during the protests, while the restrictions will remain in place for two days, Pakistan Today reported. The protests were triggered by an alleged case of sexual assault on a student in Lahore, which has sparked concerns and protests in several cities in Punjab.