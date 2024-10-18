Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 18 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:17
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Punjab govt bans public demonstrations in response to student and PTI protests

October 18, 2024_ The Punjab government has imposed a ban on all public gatherings and closed educational institutions in response to possible...

Pakistan: Punjab govt bans public demonstrations in response to student and PTI protests
18 ottobre 2024 | 13.02
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 18, 2024_ The Punjab government has imposed a ban on all public gatherings and closed educational institutions in response to possible protests by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and students. The move comes amid rising tensions over protests against alleged sexual assault and constitutional changes. Authorities have arrested over 380 people during the protests, while the restrictions will remain in place for two days, Pakistan Today reported. The protests were triggered by an alleged case of sexual assault on a student in Lahore, which has sparked concerns and protests in several cities in Punjab.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
people during PTI protests Pakistan Today reported Punjab
Vedi anche
News to go
Bce, nuovo taglio dei tassi
News to go
Mascherine di nuovo obbligatorie negli ospedali
News to go
Banca mondiale: quasi 700 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà estrema
News to go
Medicina, novità per l'accesso al corso di laurea
News to go
Assegno unico, Inps: in primi 8 mesi 2024 erogati 13,1 miliardi
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 18 ottobre, trasporti a rischio
News to go
Piogge e temporali in arrivo
News to go
Manovra, oggi Cdm alle 20
News to go
Migranti, von der Leyen: "Sviluppare hub rimpatri fuori Ue, guardiamo a intesa Italia-Albania"
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza