Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 26 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:41
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Punjab govt reduces electricity tariff but cuts development budget

August 26, 2024_ The Punjab government has announced a reduction in electricity tariff by Rs 14 for consumers using up to 500 units, funding the...

Pakistan: Punjab govt reduces electricity tariff but cuts development budget
26 agosto 2024 | 12.46
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 26, 2024_ The Punjab government has announced a reduction in electricity tariff by Rs 14 for consumers using up to 500 units, funding the measure through cuts in the development budget. The move, which fails to address inflation and could worsen the economic situation, has sparked discontent among provincial governments. Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has taken the lead, highlighting his involvement in provincial politics at the expense of his influence at the national level. The source of this news is pakistantoday.com.pk. Punjab is Pakistan's most populous province and its government is considered crucial to national politics, with Nawaz Sharif and his brother Shehbaz Sharif playing significant roles in this regard.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
highlighting his involvement his brother Shehbaz Sharif istidina his
Vedi anche
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"
Naufragio Palermo, il pm: "Solo dopo analisi relitto capiremo cosa è successo" - Video
News to go
"Hamas vuole colpire cittadini israeliani all'estero", la nuova strategia
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, Procura dispone autopsie su vittime
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Kamala Harris accetta la nomination per la presidenza
Ius Scholae, Tajani insiste. Fatelli d'Italia: "No in programma governo"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza