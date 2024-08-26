August 26, 2024_ The Punjab government has announced a reduction in electricity tariff by Rs 14 for consumers using up to 500 units, funding the measure through cuts in the development budget. The move, which fails to address inflation and could worsen the economic situation, has sparked discontent among provincial governments. Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has taken the lead, highlighting his involvement in provincial politics at the expense of his influence at the national level. The source of this news is pakistantoday.com.pk. Punjab is Pakistan's most populous province and its government is considered crucial to national politics, with Nawaz Sharif and his brother Shehbaz Sharif playing significant roles in this regard.