Pakistan: Punjab Govt Tackles Social Media Misinformation

25 October 2024_ The Punjab government is implementing measures to combat misinformation on social media, with plans to develop legislation to address it. During a meeting with a delegation from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the representative stressed the importance of educating the public about fake news. The government pledged support to the UNDP to address the issue and stressed that access to the truth is a fundamental right. In addition, the school curriculum is planned to be updated to include proper use of social media. This was reported by dawn.com. The meeting received praise for the government's initiative, which aims to create a safer and more informed digital environment.