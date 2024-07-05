Pakistan: Qatar supports Pakistan's climate resilience

4 July 2024_ A high-level technical delegation from Qatar, led by Colonel Ahmed Abdullah Al-Abdullah, met with Romina Khurshid Alam, Pakistan Prime Minister's coordinator for climate change. During the meeting, held at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, various topics of bilateral interest regarding climate risk management, environmental conservation and water resources management were discussed. Romina Khurshid outlined the Pakistani government's initiatives to improve climate resilience and protect the country's vulnerable communities. The Qatari delegation praised Pakistan's efforts and promised technical and non-technical support to address climate challenges. App.com.pk reports it. Qatar intends to strengthen cooperation in climate-vulnerable socio-economic sectors, such as health, education, food security, water and energy.