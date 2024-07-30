Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 30 Luglio 2024
Pakistan: Reduction in fuel prices expected starting from August 2024

July 29, 2024_ Fuel prices in Pakistan are set to fall by more than 11 rupees per liter starting next month, if approved. The price of petrol would...

30 luglio 2024 | 12.09
Redazione Adnkronos
July 29, 2024_ Fuel prices in Pakistan are set to fall by more than 11 rupees per liter starting next month, if approved. The price of petrol would fall from Rs 275.50 to Rs 270.10, while high speed diesel (HSD) would go from Rs 283.63 to Rs 272.57. Furthermore, a reduction is also expected for kerosene and light diesel oil (LDO), with significant cuts for the first fortnight of August 2024. These estimates are subject to government approval and depend on various factors, including prices global oil prices and exchange rates, as reported by Pakistan Today. The final decision will be taken after consultations between the Ministry of Finance and the Prime Minister, and could help reduce the inflation rate in the country.

