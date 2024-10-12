Pakistan: Reforms in Punjab Assembly for greater transparency and inclusiveness

October 12, 2024_ Speaker of Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan has announced significant reforms to improve transparency and inclusiveness in the Assembly. The new rules will allow public access to committee hearings and use of regional languages during discussions. Khan stressed that without political stability, Pakistan cannot address terrorism or progress. He also condemned the recent attack on miners in Balochistan, highlighting the need for constructive dialogue in society. This was reported by brecorder.com. The reforms also include giving gender representation to committees and opening a passport issuance desk in the Assembly.