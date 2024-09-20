Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 20 Settembre 2024
Pakistan: Reports of a deal with China for a naval base denied

September 20, 2024_ Pakistan has rejected claims of an alleged deal with China to set up a naval base in the country. A spokesperson for the Ministry...

20 settembre 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
September 20, 2024_ Pakistan has rejected claims of an alleged deal with China to set up a naval base in the country. A spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs called the reports "speculative and baseless", stressing that there is no truth to such a deal. The spokesperson reiterated Pakistan's commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the region, ruling out any foreign military presence on its soil. Pakistan and China continue to enjoy a strong and strategic partnership, working together for regional stability. The news was reported by Pakistan Today. Pakistan, located in South Asia, has historically cooperated with China in various spheres, including economic and military.

