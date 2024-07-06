Pakistan: Request for deployment of Army and Rangers in Punjab for Muharram

July 6, 2024_ The Punjab government has requested the deployment of Pakistan Army and Rangers to assist local police during the holy month of Muharram. Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr. Usman Anwar said the measure was necessary to ensure the safety of processions and Majalis. 150 contingents of Army and Rangers were requested to support the police force. The decision aims to maintain peace and security during religious celebrations. Pakistan Today reports it. Punjab is one of the most populous provinces of Pakistan and Muharram is a period of particular sensitivity for the Shia Muslim community.