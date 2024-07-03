Cerca nel sito
 
Pakistan: Resolution against US interference passed

July 3, 2024_ Pakistan's parliament passed a resolution against US interference in the country's internal affairs. The resolution was supported by...

03 luglio 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 3, 2024_ Pakistan's parliament passed a resolution against US interference in the country's internal affairs. The resolution was supported by the majority, despite the opposition of some members of the PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf), Imran Khan's party. Khan had previously denounced American interference by displaying a cipher in public. The PTI's lack of unity has raised concerns about Pakistan's political stability. Pakobserver.net reports it. The resolution aims to strengthen Pakistan's sovereignty and ensure that internal matters are handled in accordance with constitutional obligations.

