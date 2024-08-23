Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 23 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:38
Pakistan: River Bandits Attack Kills 11 Policemen in Rahim Yar Khan

August 23, 2024_ An attack by river bandits has killed at least 11 policemen and injured several others in Kacha area of Rahim Yar Khan. The bandits...

23 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 23, 2024_ An attack by river bandits has killed at least 11 policemen and injured several others in Kacha area of Rahim Yar Khan. The bandits targeted a police convoy during a routine patrol, causing heavy casualties among the police force. The injured policemen were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Authorities have launched a search operation to nab the perpetrators of the attack, Pakistan Today reported. Rahim Yar Khan is a city in Punjab province, known for its crime and security challenges.

