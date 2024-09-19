Pakistan: Russia supports Pakistan's inclusion in BRICS, promotes trade

September 19, 2024_ Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk has expressed his support for Pakistan's inclusion in the BRICS group during his visit to Islamabad. Overchuk also discussed ways to improve trade ties between Russia and Pakistan, highlighting the importance of economic cooperation. This visit marks a significant step in bilateral relations, aiming to strengthen strategic ties between the two countries, Pakistan Today reported. BRICS is a group of emerging countries that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, and Pakistan's inclusion could expand economic development opportunities for the country.