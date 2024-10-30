Pakistan: Russian Defense Minister Meets with Pakistan Army Chief

October 29, 2024_ Colonel General Alexander V. Fomin, Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, met with General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of the Pakistan Army, at the Army Headquarters in Rawalpindi. During the meeting, regional security issues and bilateral defense cooperation were discussed. General Munir reiterated Pakistan's commitment to strengthening traditional ties with Russia, while both sides agreed on the importance of intensifying cooperation in various security sectors. Fomin praised the successes of the Pakistan Army in fighting terrorism, stressing the need for a comprehensive cooperative approach against extremism. The news was reported by the National Herald Tribune. The meeting is a significant step in strengthening military relations between Pakistan and Russia, two nations with strategic interests in the region.