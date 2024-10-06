Pakistan: Sabotage allegations against PTI ahead of SCO summit

06 October 2024_ Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of trying to sabotage the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. Naqvi said the government will not allow such plans to succeed, stressing the importance of the event for the country. The SCO summit is an important platform for regional cooperation involving several countries from Asia and Europe. Political tensions in Pakistan continue to affect the stability of the country, Pakistan Today reported. The PTI is a political party founded by Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister, and has played a significant role in Pakistani politics in recent years.