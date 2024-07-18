Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 18 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:46
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Safety Notice for Students in Bangladesh

July 17, 2024_ The Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka has issued a safety advisory to Pakistani students in Bangladesh due to the ongoing protests in...

Pakistan: Safety Notice for Students in Bangladesh
18 luglio 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 17, 2024_ The Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka has issued a safety advisory to Pakistani students in Bangladesh due to the ongoing protests in the country. Students were specifically advised to avoid any protest activity to avoid potential harm. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held discussions with Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh Ambassador Syed Maroof to ensure the safety of Pakistani citizens. Dar instructed the High Commissioner to maintain close contact with local authorities to ensure the safety of Pakistani students. Tribune.com.pk reports that the High Commissioner has already taken protective measures, including setting up a helpline. Protests in Bangladesh have erupted over the reintroduction of quotas in public works, causing the closure of educational institutions.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Bangladesh Students in Bangladesh Pakistani Students High Commissioner has
Vedi anche
News to go
Caldo tremendo, massima allerta
News to go
Taxi, code e disagi: la situazione da Milano a Palermo
News to go
Trasporto pubblico locale, domani sciopero nazionale di 4 ore
News to go
Commercio estero, i dati Istat su export e import
News to go
Metsola rieletta presidente del Parlamento Europeo
News to go
Le monete più forti al mondo
News to go
Trump incoronato da convention, JD Vance candidato vice
News to go
Nautica, Italia leader mondiale nella produzione di Superyacht
News to go
Caldo senza fine, l'afa torna anche al Nord
News to go
Via libera al fondo studio, fino a 25mila euro agli studenti più bravi: a chi spetta
News to go
Attentato Trump, cosa non ha funzionato: Secret service sotto accusa
News to go
Mutui, Abi: tassi al 3,56% a giugno 2024


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza