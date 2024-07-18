Pakistan: Safety Notice for Students in Bangladesh

July 17, 2024_ The Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka has issued a safety advisory to Pakistani students in Bangladesh due to the ongoing protests in the country. Students were specifically advised to avoid any protest activity to avoid potential harm. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held discussions with Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh Ambassador Syed Maroof to ensure the safety of Pakistani citizens. Dar instructed the High Commissioner to maintain close contact with local authorities to ensure the safety of Pakistani students. Tribune.com.pk reports that the High Commissioner has already taken protective measures, including setting up a helpline. Protests in Bangladesh have erupted over the reintroduction of quotas in public works, causing the closure of educational institutions.