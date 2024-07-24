Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 24 Luglio 2024
Pakistan: Salary class protest against tax increase in Karachi

23 July 2024_ In Karachi, a group of salaried workers demonstrated against the tax increase foreseen in the 2024-25 Budget, in a context of serious...

Pakistan: Salary class protest against tax increase in Karachi
24 luglio 2024 | 13.17
Redazione Adnkronos
23 July 2024_ In Karachi, a group of salaried workers demonstrated against the tax increase foreseen in the 2024-25 Budget, in a context of serious economic crisis and inflation. The protest, organized by the 'Salaried Class Alliance', saw the participation of around 50 people who asked the government to listen to their demands. Despite the limited number of participants, the event highlighted the economic hardships faced by wage workers in Pakistan, exacerbated by high energy tariffs and electricity shortages. The source of this news is brecorder.com. Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has promised help for the salaried class, but many fear the benefits will only come after a long period of time.

