Domenica 22 Settembre 2024
13:18
Pakistan: SCBAP criticizes new decree amending Supreme Court Procedure Act

September 22, 2024_ The Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) has expressed strong objections to a recent decree amending the Supreme...

22 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 22, 2024_ The Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) has expressed strong objections to a recent decree amending the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act 2023. The association’s leaders described the decree as a direct insult to the efforts of the legal community and a clear challenge to their fight for equal justice. The SCBAP warned that such amendments threaten the independence of the judiciary and fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution. The association also raised concerns about the growing tension between Parliament and the Judiciary, warning that it could have devastating effects on democracy. This was reported by Pakistan Today. The SCBAP urged all stakeholders to protect the independence of the judiciary and maintain respect for the Constitution.

