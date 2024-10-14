Pakistan: SCO Summit as a Showcase of National Potential

October 14, 2024_ Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anila Tarar has said that the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit will be an opportunity to showcase Pakistan's true potential. Tarar said, 'We are ready to showcase our achievements.' The event is set to be an important platform for Pakistan to showcase its achievements internationally. The SCO is an intergovernmental organisation that promotes political, economic and cultural cooperation among its members, including Pakistan. The news was reported by Pakistan Today, highlighting the strategic importance of the summit for the country.