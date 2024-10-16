Pakistan: SCO Summit begins in Islamabad with regional leaders in attendance

October 16, 2024_ The 23rd meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (CHG) of the members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) kicked off in Islamabad, with a host of regional leaders in attendance. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the participants, including Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, who was making a historic visit after nearly a decade. During the summit, the leaders will discuss economic and trade cooperation, while security has been beefed up with over 9,000 police personnel deployed in the capital, geo.tv reported. The summit is an important opportunity to strengthen ties among the members of the SCO, a security and economic cooperation organisation that includes countries such as China, Russia and India.