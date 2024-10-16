Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 16 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:42
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: SCO Summit begins in Islamabad with regional leaders in attendance

October 16, 2024_ The 23rd meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (CHG) of the members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) kicked...

Pakistan: SCO Summit begins in Islamabad with regional leaders in attendance
16 ottobre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 16, 2024_ The 23rd meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (CHG) of the members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) kicked off in Islamabad, with a host of regional leaders in attendance. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the participants, including Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, who was making a historic visit after nearly a decade. During the summit, the leaders will discuss economic and trade cooperation, while security has been beefed up with over 9,000 police personnel deployed in the capital, geo.tv reported. The summit is an important opportunity to strengthen ties among the members of the SCO, a security and economic cooperation organisation that includes countries such as China, Russia and India.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
has been vertice summit convegno
Vedi anche
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 18 ottobre, trasporti a rischio
News to go
Piogge e temporali in arrivo
News to go
Manovra, oggi Cdm alle 20
News to go
Migranti, von der Leyen: "Sviluppare hub rimpatri fuori Ue, guardiamo a intesa Italia-Albania"
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza