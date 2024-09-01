Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 01 Settembre 2024
Pakistan: Security Crisis and Political Legitimacy Put Country's Future at Risk

01 September 2024_ A week after terrorist attacks in Balochistan, Pakistan's stability is threatened by a security crisis and political and economic...

Pakistan: Security Crisis and Political Legitimacy Put Country's Future at Risk
01 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
01 September 2024_ A week after terrorist attacks in Balochistan, Pakistan's stability is threatened by a security crisis and political and economic turmoil. Promises from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other leaders appear insufficient to address the gravity of the situation, with growing skepticism about the government's legitimacy. A lack of popular support makes it difficult to address economic challenges, particularly in light of an IMF loan. The situation is further complicated by growing rural poverty and an infrastructure crisis in Karachi, Pakistan's largest city, once known as the 'city of lights'. The news is reported by thenews.com.pk. Pakistan needs unprecedented reforms to address its crises and promote national unity.

