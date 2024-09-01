01 September 2024_ A week after terrorist attacks in Balochistan, Pakistan's stability is threatened by a security crisis and political and economic turmoil. Promises from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other leaders appear insufficient to address the gravity of the situation, with growing skepticism about the government's legitimacy. A lack of popular support makes it difficult to address economic challenges, particularly in light of an IMF loan. The situation is further complicated by growing rural poverty and an infrastructure crisis in Karachi, Pakistan's largest city, once known as the 'city of lights'. The news is reported by thenews.com.pk. Pakistan needs unprecedented reforms to address its crises and promote national unity.