Domenica 06 Ottobre 2024
05 October 2024_ The security crisis in Balochistan, a province of Pakistan, continues to be a source of concern, with several articles discussing...

Pakistan: Security crisis in Balochistan continues to worry
06 ottobre 2024 | 12.06
Redazione Adnkronos
05 October 2024_ The security crisis in Balochistan, a province of Pakistan, continues to be a source of concern, with several articles discussing the issues. Despite changes in government, the situation in the province remains critical and without an apparent solution. Counter-terrorism policies have been called for, but a lack of thorough research limits the effectiveness of the measures taken. The recent court decision to temporarily suspend the purchase of vehicles for bureaucrats has raised questions about the management of the country's economic priorities. The news is reported by tribune.com.pk. Balochistan is a region rich in natural resources, but plagued by conflict and political instability.

