Pakistan: Security forces operation eliminates eight terrorists in North Waziristan

September 26, 2024_ Pakistani security forces killed eight terrorists in an information-based operation in North Waziristan district of Razmak area. During the operation, arms and ammunition were recovered from the terrorists, who were involved in terrorist activities against security forces and innocent civilians. A clearance operation has been launched in the area to eliminate any other terrorists hiding there. The security forces reiterated their commitment to eradicate terrorism from the country, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported. North Waziristan region is known to be a conflict-ridden area and haven for militant groups, making these operations crucial for national security.