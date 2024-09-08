Pakistan: Security Increased in Islamabad Ahead of PTI Rally

08 September 2024_ The Islamabad government has tightened security and blocked several roads ahead of a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) public rally in Sangjani. Police recovered a suspicious bag containing a grenade and explosive material near the venue, while security forces have been deployed to prevent potential violence. The PTI, led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, has scheduled the rally after postponing the event due to earlier restrictions. The news was reported by geo.tv, which also highlighted the implementation of a new law regulating public assemblies in Islamabad, giving powers to the district magistrate to restrict such events. The situation has created significant inconvenience for residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, with roads closed and transport services suspended.