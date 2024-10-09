Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 09 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:41
Pakistan: Seminar on Legal Migration with Italian Experts in Gujranwala

08 October 2024_ An informational seminar on legal migration was held in Gujranwala, Pakistan, thanks to the collaboration between the European...

09 ottobre 2024 | 12.22
Redazione Adnkronos
08 October 2024_ An informational seminar on legal migration was held in Gujranwala, Pakistan, thanks to the collaboration between the European Research Institute and the European Union. During the event, members of an Italian team, including Moroval Dinucci and Giulia Valeriu, discussed the risks of illegal migration and the importance of exploring local opportunities. The Director of the Punjab Vocational Training Council, Talha Hussain Faisal, stressed the need to train young people to make informed decisions about their future. The news was reported by nawaiwaqt.com.pk, highlighting the commitment to a better future for Pakistani youth through training and employment. The meeting highlighted the resources available in Pakistan and the importance of legal pathways for migration.

