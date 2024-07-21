Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 21 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:39
Pakistan: Sharif accelerates implementation of agreements with China
21 luglio 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
July 21, 2024_ Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has directed relevant authorities to expedite the implementation of agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) signed with the Chinese government and companies. During a review meeting on cooperation between Pakistan and China, Sharif stressed that these agreements will facilitate the relocation of Chinese industry to Pakistan and improve the country's economy. He also visited the construction site of the Islamabad Technology Park, a project launched in 2022 and financed in part by the South Korean government. Sharif has set the deadline for completing the first phase of the project as June 2025, Pakistan Today reports. The project includes the creation of 120,000 square feet of office space and 30 incubators, with a second phase expected to be completed in 36 months.

