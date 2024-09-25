Pakistan: Sharif and Muizzu strengthen Pakistan-Maldives ties

September 25, 2024_ Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated his country’s commitment to enhance cooperation with the Maldives in various sectors, including trade, tourism, education, environment and climate change. During a meeting with the President of the Maldives, Dr. Muizzu, on the sidelines of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, the two leaders highlighted the historic ties between the two nations. They also recognized the shared responsibility of South Asian nations to work together for peace and stability in the region. The meeting was also attended by the UN Secretary General for the UNGA session. Cooperation between Pakistan and the Maldives is crucial to address regional challenges and promote sustainable development, as reported by Pakistan Today.