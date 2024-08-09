Cerca nel sito
 
Pakistan: Sharif announces strategy to reduce electricity prices

Pakistan: Sharif announces strategy to reduce electricity prices
09 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

09 August 2024_ Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has revealed that consultations are underway with the Army Chief and political allies to develop a strategy to reduce electricity prices. Addressing the Energy and Economic Conference in Islamabad, Sharif stressed the importance of cooperation between the political, military and business sectors to address the current economic challenges. He also condemned the contempt shown towards military martyrs and the divisive actions of some groups, referring to the tragic events of May 9 and historical incidents of 1971. The Prime Minister expressed confidence in the country's resilience and promised to make necessary changes to address the economic situation, Pakistan Today reported. The conference highlighted the need for unity and dialogue to overcome the ongoing economic crisis.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
in Evidenza