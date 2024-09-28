Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 28 Settembre 2024
Pakistan: Sharif Promotes Relations With Nepal, Other Countries

Pakistan: Sharif Promotes Relations With Nepal, Other Countries
28 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
September 28, 2024_ Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stressed the importance of strengthening relations between Pakistan and Nepal during a meeting with his Nepalese counterpart. The two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation, with a focus on trade, investment and cultural exchanges. Sharif also met with representatives of other countries, including Lebanon and Sri Lanka, to address regional and international issues. This was reported by Pakistan Today. This meeting highlights Pakistan's commitment to enhancing diplomatic and trade relations with its neighbors, contributing to stability and growth in the region.

