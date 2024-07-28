Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif accuses Israel of genocide and calls for implementation of ICJ and UN resolutions

Cerca nel sito
 
28 luglio 2024 | 12.59
Redazione Adnkronos
27 July 2024_ Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the violent actions of Israeli forces in Khan Younis, Gaza, where thousands of people have fled due to violent clashes. Sharif expressed concern about the ongoing humanitarian crisis, highlighting the suspension of food supplies and essential goods due to the siege. He called on the international community, including the United Nations, to fulfill its responsibilities and implement relevant resolutions. According to the United Nations, Khan Younis' invasion has already displaced at least 180,000 Palestinians. The news is reported by Pakistan Today. The Prime Minister also highlighted Pakistan's commitment to sending humanitarian aid and supporting the admission of Palestinian students to Pakistani universities.

