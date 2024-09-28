Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif addresses urgent issues at UN General Assembly

Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 28 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:49
28 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
September 28, 2024_ Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif delivered a significant speech at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, touching on crucial issues such as the conflict in Kashmir, the situation in Gaza and climate change. In his 21-minute speech, Sharif denounced the lack of justice and human rights, particularly in the Palestine and Kashmir regions. He condemned the Israeli air strikes in Gaza, which have caused the deaths of Palestinian civilians, urging the international community to ensure justice and equality. The news was reported by Pakistan Today. Sharif stressed that the voices of the most vulnerable must not be ignored, drawing global attention to these humanitarian crises.

