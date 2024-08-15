Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif announces five-year economic plan, electricity tariff cuts

August 15, 2024_ Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif promised good news regarding a reduction in electricity tariffs and announced a new five-year economic plan. While celebrating the 78th anniversary of independence, he acknowledged the concerns of the citizens regarding inflation and high electricity bills. Sharif stressed that without a reduction in tariffs, Pakistan's industry, agriculture and exports cannot grow. The news was reported by tribune.com.pk. The Prime Minister also urged the youth to focus on education and not get influenced by anti-state activities, while paying tribute to the sacrifices of Pakistan's founders.