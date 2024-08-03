Cerca nel sito
 
Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif asks China for economic assistance

03 August 2024_ Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sent a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping, requesting debt relief and financial...

03 August 2024_ Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sent a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping, requesting debt relief and financial assistance to address Pakistan's economic challenges. In the letter, Sharif stressed the need for a $7 billion economic relief package and the restructuring of more than $1 billion in energy sector liabilities to China. According to the World Bank, Chinese financial support is crucial to the economic stability of Pakistan, which is seeking to attract Chinese investment in infrastructure projects such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The letter was delivered to the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad last Friday, as reported by Daily The Pak Banker. CPEC is a major development project that aims to improve infrastructure and trade connections between the two countries.

in Evidenza