Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif condemns Israeli airstrike on Gaza school

August 11, 2024_ Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned an Israeli air strike on a school in Gaza, which left more than 100 people, including children, dead. In a statement, he called the attack an act of “unprecedented barbarity” and called for an immediate ceasefire. Sharif urged the international community to take action against Israel and support the Palestinian cause, reaffirming Pakistan’s support for the Palestinians’ right to self-determination. He also offered prayers for the martyrs and expressed his condolences to the bereaved families. The news was reported by Pakistan Today. Pakistan has historically supported Palestinian rights in the context of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.