Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif condemns PTI protests as a throwback

09 October 2024_ Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has described the recent protests by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as an echo of the 2014 sit-in, vowing that he will not allow a repeat of the 'bloody' events. Sharif stressed that the 2014-15 incidents were a 'sin' as they hindered the announcement of the annual budget, causing damage to Pakistan's image and its bilateral relations. The Prime Minister said that such actions will not bring any benefit to the country. This was reported by Pakistan Today. The protests by the PTI, a political party founded by Imran Khan, have raised concerns about political stability in Pakistan.