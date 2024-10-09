Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 09 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:41
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif condemns PTI protests as a throwback

09 October 2024_ Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has described the recent protests by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as an echo of the 2014 sit-in,...

Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif condemns PTI protests as a throwback
09 ottobre 2024 | 12.23
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

09 October 2024_ Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has described the recent protests by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as an echo of the 2014 sit-in, vowing that he will not allow a repeat of the 'bloody' events. Sharif stressed that the 2014-15 incidents were a 'sin' as they hindered the announcement of the annual budget, causing damage to Pakistan's image and its bilateral relations. The Prime Minister said that such actions will not bring any benefit to the country. This was reported by Pakistan Today. The protests by the PTI, a political party founded by Imran Khan, have raised concerns about political stability in Pakistan.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
tests as Shehbaz Sharif as PTI
Vedi anche
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti
News to go
Terrorismo, 22enne egiziano arrestato per proselitismo sul web
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza