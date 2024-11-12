Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 12 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:16
Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif Denounces Israeli Aggression at Arab-Islamic Summit

November 12, 2024_ Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif delivered a speech at the Arab-Islamic Summit held at Movenpick, condemning Israel's aggression in...

Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif Denounces Israeli Aggression at Arab-Islamic Summit
12 novembre 2024 | 13.02
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 12, 2024_ Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif delivered a speech at the Arab-Islamic Summit held at Movenpick, condemning Israel's aggression in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran. He urged Muslim nations to support the Palestinian cause, stressing the importance of accountability for Israel's war crimes. Sharif also called for an end to the occupation of Palestinian territories, highlighting the need for unity among Muslim countries. This news was reported by Pakistan Today. The Arab-Islamic Summit is an annual gathering that brings together leaders and representatives of Muslim countries to discuss issues of common concern, especially those related to peace and security in the region.

