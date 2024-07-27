Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 27 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:07
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif highlights the need for tough decisions to save the economy

July 27, 2024_ Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has highlighted the importance of taking tough decisions to revive Pakistan's economy, placing national...

Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif highlights the need for tough decisions to save the economy
27 luglio 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 27, 2024_ Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has highlighted the importance of taking tough decisions to revive Pakistan's economy, placing national interest above politics to avoid the country's bankruptcy. During a meeting in Islamabad with members of the National and Provincial Assemblies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he expressed gratitude for the economic progress, underlining the government's commitment to the region's development. However, a Gallup Business Confidence Index report revealed that 85% of business owners criticize the government's economic management, highlighting concerns about inflation and heavy taxation. The source of this news is pakobserver.net. Pakistan's economic situation is complex, with significant challenges in the energy sector and growing discontent among entrepreneurs.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Gallup business confidence government's economic management business confidence Index report revealed
Vedi anche
Olimpiadi
Parigi 2024, Federica Pellegrini: "Ritiro Sinner? Spero si riprenda presto" - Video
Parigi 2024, applausi per Mattarella all'arrivo a Casa Italia - Video
News to go
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, oggi la cerimonia di apertura: città blindata
News to go
Allarme siccità al Centro-Sud: "Tra tre settimane niente acqua per i campi"
News to go
Parigi 2024, attesa per la cerimonia inaugurale: numeri e curiosità
News to go
Direttiva Ue sui rifiuti, Bruxelles mette in mora l'Italia
News to go
Tregua sta per finire, torna il gran caldo
News to go
Decreto salva casa è legge
News to go
Mattarella: "Eversivo ogni atto contro la libera informazione"
News to go
Camera approva decreto liste di attesa, è legge
News to go
Harris: "Conosco i tipi come Donald Trump"
News to go
Lavoro, patente a crediti: pronto decreto attuativo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza