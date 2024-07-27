July 27, 2024_ Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has highlighted the importance of taking tough decisions to revive Pakistan's economy, placing national interest above politics to avoid the country's bankruptcy. During a meeting in Islamabad with members of the National and Provincial Assemblies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he expressed gratitude for the economic progress, underlining the government's commitment to the region's development. However, a Gallup Business Confidence Index report revealed that 85% of business owners criticize the government's economic management, highlighting concerns about inflation and heavy taxation. The source of this news is pakobserver.net. Pakistan's economic situation is complex, with significant challenges in the energy sector and growing discontent among entrepreneurs.