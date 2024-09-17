Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif meets Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to discuss constitutional amendments

September 17, 2024_ Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to discuss the proposed constitutional amendments. During the meeting, Sharif stressed the importance of consultations with all political parties and highlighted recent economic improvements, including declining inflation. The government plans to table the amendments in the next session of the National Assembly after seeking consensus among political leaders. The source of this information is tribune.com.pk. PPP is a major political party in Pakistan, founded by the Bhutto family, which has played a significant role in the country's political history.