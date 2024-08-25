Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif orders third-party validation for development projects

August 25, 2024_ Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered third-party validation for all development projects with a budget exceeding Rs 2 billion. At a meeting in Islamabad, he stressed the importance of transparency in procurement processes and called for changes in the rules to ensure an independent grievance redressal system. Sharif expressed dissatisfaction over delays in the e-procurement project, which was launched in 2017 with funding from the World Bank, and called for its completion within a month, nation.com.pk reported. The e-procurement project has been implemented in 37 ministries and over three hundred procurement agencies of the federal government, with agreements also signed with the provinces of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.