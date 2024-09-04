Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 04 Settembre 2024
Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif promises economic growth and stability
04 settembre 2024 | 12.28
03 September 2024_ Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated his commitment to Pakistan's economic growth and stability at a federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad. He stressed the importance of creating productive employment, reducing expenditure and addressing circular debt in the gas and power sectors. Sharif also highlighted the need to fight tax evasion and corruption, expressing confidence in achieving the country's economic goals. He also announced that Pakistan will meet the International Monetary Fund (IMF) conditions for a loan program. This was reported by arynews.tv. The Prime Minister also expressed satisfaction over the decline in inflation, which fell to 9.6 percent in August from 27 percent in the same month last year.

