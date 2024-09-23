Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 23 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:58
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif stresses importance of political stability for economic recovery

September 23, 2024_ Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that the politics of chaos is unacceptable and called for a change in...

Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif stresses importance of political stability for economic recovery
23 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 23, 2024_ Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that the politics of chaos is unacceptable and called for a change in political priorities to improve the country's economic condition. Sharif stressed that political stability is essential to address economic and security challenges and called for cooperation between political parties and institutions. The Prime Minister expressed optimism about the decline in inflation and appreciation of the rupee, stressing that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program should be the last for Pakistan. This news was reported by Pakistan Today. Sharif warned that hate speech and violence do not serve the country's interests, reiterating the importance of political stability to solve the people's problems.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
warned that not serve security challenges program should
Vedi anche
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza