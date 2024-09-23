Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif stresses importance of political stability for economic recovery

September 23, 2024_ Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that the politics of chaos is unacceptable and called for a change in political priorities to improve the country's economic condition. Sharif stressed that political stability is essential to address economic and security challenges and called for cooperation between political parties and institutions. The Prime Minister expressed optimism about the decline in inflation and appreciation of the rupee, stressing that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program should be the last for Pakistan. This news was reported by Pakistan Today. Sharif warned that hate speech and violence do not serve the country's interests, reiterating the importance of political stability to solve the people's problems.