November 01, 2024_ Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his gratitude for Qatar's support during his visit to Doha. During the meeting,...

Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif thanks Qatar for support during Doha visit
November 01, 2024_ Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his gratitude for Qatar's support during his visit to Doha. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the importance of friendly and mutually respectful relations between Pakistan and Qatar, highlighting the benefits for both nations. Sharif stressed the need to strengthen cooperation in various fields to promote development and progress. The visit was an opportunity to deepen bilateral ties and discuss future cooperation, Pakistan Today reports. Qatar is a small but influential state in the Persian Gulf, known for its energy resources and active role in regional diplomacy.

