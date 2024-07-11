Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif will not tolerate delays in implementing manpower reduction plan

July 11, 2024_ Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has warned against any slowness in implementing the government's staff reduction plan, urging federal ministries to work hard to meet the nation's expectations. During a federal cabinet meeting, Sharif stressed the importance of action and implementation, announcing the closure of the Pakistan Public Works Department (PWD) and the creation of new entities to manage development and maintenance projects. The cabinet also approved a one-year extension for 1.45 million Afghan refugees staying legally in Pakistan. Furthermore, the government has launched a solarization project for 28,000 wells in Balochistan to save resources. Nation.com.pk reports it. Sharif also asked the ministers to accept challenges and work day and night to bring concrete results.