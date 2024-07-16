Pakistan: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed calls for general amnesty and salvation of the country

July 15, 2024_ Former federal minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has urged the rulers to save the country even at the cost of his life. Speaking to the media outside Adiala Prison, the Awami Muslim League leader highlighted the political and economic crisis in Pakistan, comparing the situation to that of Kenya. He demanded a blanket amnesty from the establishment and criticized the arrest of PTI's Sanam Javed soon after her release. Rashid also denounced rising electricity tariffs and the government's inability to manage the economy. Dunyanews.tv reports it. He lauded the judiciary for its decision on PTI reserved seats, hoping for a historic role to save the country.