Venerdì 30 Agosto 2024
Pakistan: Sheikh Rashid Expects Decisive Political Change by September 30

Pakistan: Sheikh Rashid Expects Decisive Political Change by September 30
30 agosto 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 29, 2024_ Former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has predicted a significant change in Pakistan’s political landscape by September 30, warning that the current government has failed to manage the country’s crises. In a video statement, Rashid underlined the lack of trust in the government, highlighting a historic strike by traders and the lack of financial support from other countries. He also highlighted Pakistan’s exclusion from the agenda of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) meeting on September 4, a sign of the deteriorating economic situation. Rashid expressed concern over the critical situation in Balochistan, stressing the importance of putting Pakistan’s interests first. This was reported by dailytimes.com.pk. Rashid urged the authorities to find immediate solutions to alleviate the plight of the people amid rising inflation and an education crisis.

