Giovedì 29 Agosto 2024
Pakistan: Sindh braces for heavy rains and flood risk

August 28, 2024_ Sindh province, including Karachi, is bracing for heavy rains due to an approaching deep depression. Provincial authorities have...

29 agosto 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
August 28, 2024_ Sindh province, including Karachi, is bracing for heavy rains due to an approaching deep depression. Provincial authorities have taken significant measures to mitigate the impact and address the risk of urban flooding. The Pakistan Meteorological Department is forecasting up to 200 mm of rain in Karachi and 300 mm in other cities of the province in the coming days. The Director General of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority has urged the public to stay informed and follow safety precautions. This was reported by geo.tv. Authorities are also coordinating with emergency services to ensure a rapid response to any emergencies that may arise.

