Pakistan: Sindh criticizes Punjab's aid package for electricity

Martedì 20 Agosto 2024
20 agosto 2024 | 12.28
August 19, 2024_ Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani has criticized the Punjab government’s announcement to reduce electricity bills by Rs14 per unit for two months, calling it a mere political show. Ghani stressed that the federal government has the responsibility to provide affordable electricity and questioned the effectiveness of the temporary package. The criticism was shared by other parties, including the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who denounced the political use of the electricity issue. This was reported by geo.tv. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led Punjab government announced the package in response to concerns over rising energy costs, but critics point to the need for more permanent solutions.

